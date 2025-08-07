Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Neighborhood NewsBoulder - Jefferson County

Actions

Motorcyclist dies after a crash in Jefferson County

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Jefferson County
MTN News
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Jefferson County
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — A 42-year-old man from Butte died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash in Jefferson County on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound on a Suzuki motorcycle on Interstate 90 at about 1:50 p.m.

Near mile marker 237, he lost control of the motorcycle on a curve.

The motorcycle overturned, slid downhill, and hit a guardrail.

The man was taken to St. James Hospital in Butte, where he later died due to his injuries.

The man's name has not been released.

According to the MHP, he was not wearing a helmet; drugs and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

TRENDING
Out & About (August 7-14) Day 6: Manhunt continues in rugged MT terrain for suspect in Anaconda shooting Owl Bar shooting Day 6: Search parameters expanding in manhunt Montana Ag Network: Blueberry farm opens in the Flathead

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader