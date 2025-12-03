Lewis & Clark Humane Society celebrates Giving Tuesday

The Lewis & Clark Humane Society, like many other organizations, is celebrating Giving Tuesday and turning to the community for support.

Evan Charney, MTN News A kitten sits waiting to be adopted

Being a non-profit, they rely on donations to keep everything running smoothly. Their day of giving funds helps support them throughout the year and allows them to have consistent supplies to care for their furry friends.

Their goal for today’s donations is $26,000 and they are well over halfway towards that goal.

“I think that it's just spectacular that our community shows up in the way that they do for every organization in the greater Helena area,” said Cassidy Cook, Lewis and Clark Humane Society director of development and communications. “I feel like almost every year, every org blows their goal out of the water because of how cool our community is and how amazing and supportive they are.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A rehabilitating cat taking a nap

This year, the Humane Society has a matching gift of $3,000. More information about how to donate to the Humane Society can be found on their website.

