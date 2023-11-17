You can now get chocolate frosted donut-flavored Kit Kats

Kit Kat is kicking off the coziest time of the year with a new flavor meant to pair with coffee — or indulge in any time you want.

New Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut features a crisp wafer, layer of milk chocolate and a layer of donut-flavored creme. The brand says it “delivers the experience of biting into a fresh donut.”

The candy will be available nationwide in standard and king sizes beginning Nov. 17.

The Hershey Company

The flavor is new, but if it sounds a bit familiar, it’s because Krispy Kreme once teamed up with Kit Kat to create a collection of doughnuts that were coated in either white chocolate or regular chocolate and covered in crushed-up Kit Kat bars.

Sadly, those treats are no longer available. However, the new Chocolate Frosted Donut flavor will be part of Kit Kat’s permanent lineup, so you don’t need to worry about missing out. It joins the original flavor and Kit Kat Duos Mint and Dark Chocolate, which was added to the permanent lineup in 2019. Other permanent products include Birthday Cake, Strawberry and Dark Chocolate and many others.

Kit Kat has also given us a handful of limited-time-only flavors over the years like Apple Pie and Key Lime Pie, along with seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Pie, Sweet Cinnamon and Witch’s Brew for Halloween.

The Hershey Company

The new chocolate donut Kit Kats sound like they would be exceptionally delicious in these No-Bake Kit Kat Squares that also call for vanilla wafer cookies, condensed milk and chocolate chips. Of course, any flavor will work.

You can also use them to make these Kit Kat “Fries,” which are fried just like a doughnut. Along with the Kit Kats, you’ll also need egg roll wrappers, an egg, coarse sugar, oil for frying and a dipping sauce like caramel or melted chocolate.

