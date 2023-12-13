Wu-Tang Clan announces Las Vegas residency to begin in 2024

Cash rules everything around ... Vegas? That appears to be the case after the Wu-Tang Clan begins its first Sin City residency next year.

The Grammy-nominated hip-hop collective announced on social media Tuesday that "Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues" residency will begin in 2024 at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The "first-of-its-kind" residency is scheduled to kick off Super Bowl weekend with two shows on Feb. 9-10, followed by two more during the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament March 22-23.

Wu-Tang founding member RZA said the project has been in the works for around five years and hopes it can elevate the hip-hop genre, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

"Vegas has always served as a hub for art, entertainment, and good times," RZA said. "Wu-Tang is delighted to add our flavor of art and hip-hop into the mix. Virgin + Wu-Tang = Triumph."

Coming off the rap group's sold-out worldwide arena tour, Wu-Tang Clan is following in the steps of acts like U2, Adele, Garth Brooks and Usher, all of which also have residencies in Vegas right now. Tickets for the show go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m., but pre-sale is already underway here using the code "CREAM."

