Trump warns of U.S. intervention if Iran kills peaceful protesters

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening U.S. military intervention if the country kills peaceful protesters amid ongoing demonstrations over economic concerns.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that "if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go."

The threat comes as protesters in Iran have demonstrated over economic concerns in their country. It also follows Trump's suggestion earlier this week that the U.S. could strike Iran if it rebuilt its missile or nuclear programs and could offer backing to Israel, as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago before New Year's.

Iranian officials responded swiftly to Trump's comments with their own verbal warnings.

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, called Trump's comments "reckless and dangerous" and said they would reject any interference.

Ali Larijani, the secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council stated that "Trump must realize that U.S. intervention in this internal matter will lead to destabilizing the entire region and destroying American interests."

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that "all American centers and forces across the entire region will be legitimate targets for us in response to any potential adventurism."

The exchange marks a significant escalation in rhetoric between the two nations as Trump has increased his warnings toward Iran this week, particularly regarding protests.

Trump is scheduled to receive his regular intelligence briefing later this evening.