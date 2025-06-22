Israel faces missile barrage from Iran after US airstrikes intensify the conflict

Israel remains on high alert following overnight airstrikes by the United States aimed at Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Early Sunday morning, around 30 ballistic missiles were launched by Iranian forces targeting Tel Aviv and the country’s third largest city. Some missiles evaded Israel's multi-layered air defense system, resulting in significant destruction on the ground.

Fortunately, there are no reports of any deaths, although approximately 80 individuals sustained injuries, according to local ambulatory services.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Operation Midnight Hammer: What we know about US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Home Command reported that most citizens were able to reach designated shelters in time. However, the heightened state of alert stretches beyond Israel, affecting neighboring Gulf states including Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, which host thousands of U.S. service personnel.

In response, Iranian officials have threatened potential retaliation against U.S. military bases in the region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard asserted that the extensive U.S. military presence is a vulnerability rather than a strength.

Iran's foreign minister stated that diplomatic avenues have closed following the airstrikes.

IN RELATED NEWS | Trump warns Iran against retaliating after US struck 3 of its nuclear facilities

As tension escalates, the coming hours and days are critical for Israel and its neighbors, who anxiously await Iran's response to the U.S. intervention in this conflict.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.