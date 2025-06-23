Watch Now
Explosions heard over Qatar as Iran appears to be retaliating against US for strikes on nuclear facilities

Fears continue to be raised about a widening conflict in the Middle East.
In this photo released on Monday, June 23, 2025, by Iranian army press service, Iran's army commander-in-chief Gen. Amir Hatami, center, Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, right, and Admiral Habibollah Sayyari attend a meeting in Zolfaghar central headquarters, Iran.
Iran Israel Mideast Wars
Iran appeared to launch missiles at U.S. assets in Qatar on Monday, retaliating for American airstrikes that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties or damage to infrastructure. The U.S. Embassy in Qatar had issued a “shelter in place” alert earlier in the day, indicating American officials may have been aware of a potential threat.

The attack came roughly two days after the United States struck three of Iran’s nuclear sites. President Donald Trump said the operation caused “monumental damage.”

RELATED STORY | Trump hints at possibility of regime change in Iran, sending mixed messaging from administration

Pentagon officials described it as the largest operational deployment of B-2 bombers in U.S. history, with more than a dozen 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs used in the assault.

The escalation has raised fears of a broader regional conflict, which began June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes that killed senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Since then, Israel and Iran have exchanged near-daily strikes. Iran claims hundreds have been killed in the ongoing war, while Israel has reported limited casualties. However, some Iranian missiles have breached Israel’s Iron Dome defense system and caused damage to buildings.

