Trump says he won’t use force to take Greenland, presses case at Davos

Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump said that he would not use force to take Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force," he said. "I won't do that, I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force. All the U.S. is asking for is a place called Greenland."

Trump maintained that U.S. control of Greenland would benefit NATO nations and protect them from aggression from China and Russia.

“We want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it,” Trump said

The comments come as European leaders unite in their opposition to the U.S. taking control of the territory.

Trump has said since before his second term inauguration that he wants the U.S. to control Greenland for military and economic purposes. The U.S. has a military presence in Greenland. Denmark is also a NATO ally of the U.S.

European leaders, however, have warned that any attempts to take Greenland by using military force could doom NATO. Many European leaders were steadfast in their disagreement with Trump over Greenland at the World Economic Forum.

NATO Article 5 stipulates that an attack against a NATO nation would prompt the bloc of nations to come to each other's aid. The only time Article 5 has been used was following the attack on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001.

But Trump on Tuesday expressed doubts that those same allies that supported the U.S. in 2001 would step up again.

"I've done more for NATO than anybody, and I see all this stuff, but NATO has to treat us fairly too," he said. "The big fear I have with NATO is we spend tremendous amounts of money with NATO, and I know we'll come to their rescue, but I just really do question whether or not they'll come to ours."

As Trump was on stage, the European Union announced it was suspending implementation of a trade deal between the U.S. and the E.U. that caps tariffs the U.S. emposes on European goods at 15%. In return, exports leaving the U.S. would be tariffed at a 0% rate.

On Saturday, Trump announced he was adding 10% tariffs on nations opposing a U.S. takeover of Greenland. Several European nations had sent a small number of troops to Greenland in solidarity with the territory and its desire to remain an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Following Trump's comments, U.S. stock markets rebounded after losing about 2% of their value on Tuesday.