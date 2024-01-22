Woman arrested after stealing $2,500 worth of Stanley cups, police say

The Stanley cup craze has reached new levels. A California woman has been charged with grand theft after police caught her with $2,500 worth of stolen Stanley tumblers.

The Roseville Police Department said they were called to a shopping plaza last week for a reported theft.

Staff told officers they saw a woman walk out of their store with a shopping cart full of Stanley tumblers without paying for them. The 23-year-old woman then packed her car with the stolen cups and drove away before police arrived.

The suspect’s vehicle was later spotted by an officer, who then initiated a traffic stop and arrested the woman, who was not identified.

Police found a total of 65 Stanley cups throughout the woman’s car. In photos shared by the police department, you can see the trunk and passenger seat of her sedan overflowing with the tumblers in various styles and colors.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” the Roseville Police Department said on its Facebook page.

The hysteria around these tumblers may be new, but the Stanley brand has been around since 1913 and originally geared their stainless steel cups toward men.

As the brand added brighter colors to its lineup of neutrals, the tumblers grew in popularity on social media and replaced Yeti and Hydro Flask as the go-to water bottle choice. Now, stores can hardly keep them on the shelves.

Recently, videos circulated that showed customers camping out in line and practically fighting over Stanley’s limited edition Valentine’s Day tumblers in Target. Soon after, the cups popped up on resale sites ranging from $200 to $300. The cups’ retail price is $40–$57.

