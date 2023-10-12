There’s a wine theme park and museum, and it sounds amazing

Wine-lovers, rejoice: There is a wine-focused theme park in France, and it’s the perfect mashup of your adult beverage needs and childhood dreams.

The park, called La Cité du Vin, or City of Wine in English, is located in the heart of one of the country’s most famous wine-producing regions, Bordeaux.

The park, which officially opened its doors in 2016 and calls itself a “cultural venue … dedicated to wine,” is 10 stories tall and features a variety different wine-themed zones and exhibits. It’s located on the banks of the picturesque Garonne River, offering visitors an idyllic setting to drink in the views, and of course, boatloads of wine.

La Cité du Vin has everything wine fans could dream of and features a slew of permanent and temporary exhibitions, restaurants, wine cellars, gardens, vineyards and even a pontoon that takes visitors on a leisurely ride along the nearby river.

One of the park’s exhibitions, Via Sensoria, takes visitors on a sensory journey between the four seasons, pairing each one with a unique wine from around the world, all the while immersing guests in visually stimulating art installations. Reservations for the exhibit need to be made in advance, and tickets can be purchased directly on the park’s website.

The top two floors of the park are dedicated to the Belvedere Wine Saloon, which specializes in wine and tapas, and provides stunning 360-degree views of the surrounding areas.

Cité du Vin also offers wine tasting workshops and exhibits on the vine, terroir, the history of wine-making, global wines and trends in wine, among others.

If you’re looking for a place to stay near the park, there are plenty of lodging options that remain on-theme. Take, for example, the Château Pape Clément, a Bernard Magrez Luxury Wine Experience, which is a mere 22-minute drive from the park. The chateau offers luxurious guest rooms that are adjacent to a winery which offers tasting tours, tasting classes and even the option to make your own wine. Choose your dates and check out current rates on Expedia.

The only thing left to do now is book your tickets!

