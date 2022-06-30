‘Who’s The Boss?’ Sequel Is Coming To Amazon Freevee

If you were a kid in the 1980s and ‘90s you know Alyssa Milano. And if you know Milano, you know “Who’s the Boss?” and its unique take on family dynamics.

Now, Deadline reports that the updated version of the classic comedy, which was announced two years ago as bringing Milano and Tony Danza back to TV, is being developed at Amazon Freevee. Danza will reprise his role as Tony Micelli, a tough-talking Brooklynite who, in the original series, moves to Connecticut with his daughter, Samantha, played by Milano.

Following ’80s and ’90s reboots like “Fuller House” and “Saved by the Bell,” perhaps it’s no surprise that “Who’s the Boss” is poised for a comeback. The show was beloved in its day, running from 1984 to 1992 and garnering dozens of award nominations. It was a family comedy that focused on the mixed household run by former baseball player Micelli, hired by divorced ad executive Angela (Judith Light) as a housekeeper, which included their children and Angela’s mother Mona (Katherine Helmond).

Milano, an executive producer on the new series, tweeted out the news Wednesday, sharing that they’re planning to bring in some “brilliant” writers:

#WhosTheBoss is getting closer. We’ve found a home at @AmazonFreevee and brilliant writers to write the sequel. More info below. https://t.co/x9DUxltmMm — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 29, 2022

Danza — who just wrapped a run of song-and-storytelling shows in New York City — chimed in with a “Very excited about this!”

Details are still pretty sketchy, but right now the story is this: 30 years after the end of the first show’s storylines, Samantha now lives with her kid in the same house from the original series. Dad Tony also lives in the house, and hijinks ensue — early word is that generational conflict will be the source of much of the show’s comedy.

Fittingly, legendary TV producer Norman Lear, whose credits include the legendary parents vs. kids comedy “All In The Family,” is attached to the “Who’s the Boss” reboot.

There’s no information on whether Light, who played Tony’s go-getting employer and love interest Angela, or Danny Pintauro, as Angela’s son, Jonathan, will join.

Sadly, one “Who’s the Boss” favorite will be missing. Katharine Helmond played Angela’s spicy, sharp-tongued mother Mona, but died in 2019 at the age of 89.

Watch this space for more sequel news as it develops!

