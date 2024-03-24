Wintry weather across much of Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A vigorous winter weather system will impact much of the forecast through the rest of the weekend. The temperatures continue to drop significantly tonight down in the teens with barely any warming Sunday with highs in the 20’s. The primary concern for this evening will be quick bursts of moderate to heavy snow that will pick up this evening. The most impactful conditions with this system will occur later this evening through early Sunday. Winds will be stronger on Eastern portions of the State with gusts up to 40 mph tonight and 20 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.

MTN News Snow accumulation through Monday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) will be in effect until around 6 pm on Sunday advising on snow accumulations between 1 to 8 inches that could cause difficulties in travel and low visibility. A Winter Storm Warning (pink) will be in effect until late Sunday evening/night warning of heavy snow accumulations between 2 and 9 inches with wind gusts up to 40 mph causing difficult travel and patchy/blowing snow. There are chances of snow squalls occurring in areas as well with heavy bands of snow.

Precipitation winds down with periods of light to moderate snow lingering into early next week. Below average temperatures and mostly mountain, light snow showers are expected. Near to above average temperatures back into the 40’s and 50’s for the middle of next week before next cool down and chance of accumulating snow next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow tonight and cloudy with lows in teens and gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow and mostly cloudy with highs in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 20’s/30’s and lows in teens. 5 to 20 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow, partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s/40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow and mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain and snow and partly cloudy with highs in 40’s.

