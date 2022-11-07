Winter Weather Advisory in effect for many areas

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The coldest air of the season thus far settles into the region early this week. Temperatures run as low as 40 degrees below normal and the first subzero temperature readings of the season are likely in many locations. There will also be a round of accumulating snow Sunday night into Monday. There is not a lot of moisture available with this storm system, however given the cold temperatures a few inches of snow accumulation is likely throughout the area by Tuesday morning.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chilly with snow showers developing late. A NE breeze sustained at 5-15 MPH. Overnight lows in the low to mid 10s, with wind chills near 0.

MONDAY: Snow showers, becoming less frequent during the evening. Temperatures steady in the mid to upper 10s. Snow accumulating a coating to 3 inches. Wind chills near 0. Scattered snow showers overnight as temperatures fall to -5 to 5, with wind chills as low as -15.

TUESDAY: Frigid with scattered snow showers. High temperatures ranging from 5-15. Scattered snow showers overnight as temperatures fall to -10 to 5, with wind chills as low as -20.

WEDNESDAY: Frigid, mostly cloudy and scattered snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 10s. Snow showers tapering overnight as temperatures fall to -10 to 5, with wind chills as low as -20.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall to -5 to 5.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight lows in the single digits.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Overnight lows in the single digits.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.