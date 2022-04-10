Winter storm heading to parts of Montana

After record-breaking high temperatures on Friday, temperatures were about 20-30 degrees cooler on Saturday. The cooling trend continues on Sunday with highs in the 30s. A cold front moves in from the north bring a round of snow showers Sunday afternoon and evening. A burst of moderate to heavy snow accompanied by gusty winds could cause tricky travel but conditions improve once the front moves through.

The focus shifts to the major winter storm that will impact the state Monday night through Tuesday. Low pressure moves ashore on the Oregon coast Monday morning, thus most of the day remains dry. However, snow develops after dinnertime in southwestern Montana filling in for the rest of central and southern Montana after midnight. The wind will switch from northeast to east as the storm passes to the south which will cause upsloping and thus snow to break out for the rest of the area.

The storm strengthens as it moves into the Dakotas causing heavier snow amounts in southeastern Montana along with near blizzard conditions. Snow begins to wind down Tuesday night and the state begins to clear out Wednesday. A chilly airmass remains in place for several days beyond that with the potential for subzero wind chills.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. WSW wind at 10-15 MPH. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers, especially during the morning. Accumulations will be light, if any, due to the high, April sun angle. High temperatures in the upper 30s. WSW wind switching to NW with the frontal passage 10-15 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 10s and low 20s.

Monday: Some snow showers around. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Breezy NE wind at 15-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH. High temperatures in the mid 30s. Snow develops, moderate to heavy at times. Road conditions begin to go downhill quickly overnight as temperatures fall into the 10s. Wind increases and changes to the easterly direction overnight sustained 20-25 MPH gusting to 45 MPH.

Tuesday: Snow, potentially moderate to heavy in the morning. An ENE wind sustained at 20-25 MPH gusting to 45 MPH at times. High temperatures in the mid 20s. Snow tapers during the evening as temperatures fall into the upper 0s and low 10s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few, lingering snow showers are possible. High temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Sustained NNW wind at 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows in the single digits with mostly cloudy skies. Subzero wind chills likely.

Thursday: Mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight lows in the upper 0s and low 10s. Some snow showers developing at night.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible. High temperatures on either side of 40 degrees. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 10s.

Saturday: Scattered rain and snow showers. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.