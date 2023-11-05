Windy days ahead as scattered rain continues

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Today through the rest of the weekend, precipitation chances are likely to continue. While a breeze also made a breakthrough into the area with 20-30 mph wind gusts at times, the temperatures remained above average into the 40’s and the 50’s. The ridge that is currently hanging over the area will begin to flatten through the night and along with other components, there will be increased chances for light to at times moderate precipitation rain generally in the lower elevations with a rain/snow mix above 9000 feet across all of Southwest through North Central Montana. As cooler air begins to make its way into the area, snow levels look to drop 5500 to 7500 feet by late Sunday morning.

Widespread cloud cover and increasing surface winds will inhibit temperatures from cooling much tonight; with lows only expected to fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s across lower elevations. These mild overnight lows combined with continued strong and gusty winds during the day on Sunday will help high temperatures to warm quickly and into the upper 40s to upper 50s. Expect windy days on Sunday and Tuesday with a little break from the breeze on Monday. After Wednesday, it is likely that a weak high pressure ridge will move into the area. This should keep the area mostly dry, but temperatures will likely remain just slightly above seasonal average.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy with lows in the 30’s and 10 to 20 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and then partly cloudy. Breezy, with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s with 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of rain. Parly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain. Breezy, with partly sunny then mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain. Partly sunny then partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40’s.

