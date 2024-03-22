Widespread snow showers this weekend

Happy Friday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for north-central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front until 6am Saturday; for northwestern Montana until noon Friday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for northeastern Montana from 12pm Saturday until 6pm Sunday; for north-central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front from 6am Saturday until 6pm Sunday.

Today skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered areas of snow around in north-central Montana, especially during the morning, and a chance of rain and snow showers around Helena. High temperatures will range from the mid 20s to the upper 40s, with the warmest temperatures around Helena. A little breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph. Also, slick roads in many areas during the morning due to the snow and cold temperatures overnight.

This weekend there will be areas of snow around Saturday morning. Snow will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening, with widespread snow likely Saturday night. Areas of snow around on Sunday, with the snow gradually tapering off. Some of the snow that falls Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning will be heavy. Total snow accumulation between Friday morning and Sunday evening will be between 3 and 12 inches in most spots, with lesser amounts possible in some of the valleys near Helena. Temperatures will be cold this weekend with highs ranging from the upper teens to the mid 30s; Sunday will be the colder day. Breezy conditions on Saturday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will be an issue. A bit breezy in some areas on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers around, especially during the morning. High temperatures will range from the mid-teens to the mid 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday next week will be mostly cloudy with isolated snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana and scattered afternoon and evening rain and snow showers around Helena. High temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s, and low to mid 40s on Tuesday, and the upper 20s, 30s, and 40s on Wednesday. Conditions will be a little breezy as well on Wednesday, between 5 and 20 mph. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.