The preschool through 12th grade students at Treasure State Academy in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Friday, March 27, 2026. Watch the shout-out below!

Weather Lesson: Treasure State Academy (March 27, 2026)

Ryan taught the younger kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction. They also learned about air pressure and the different types of precipitation.

Ryan taught the older kids about how he puts a forecast together as well as the difference between weather and climate. The older kids also learned about wind and the water cylce as well as thunderstorms and tornadoes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the younger kids got to learn about air pressure by using a hair dryer and they got to have an indoor snowball fight. The older kids got to learn about the water cycle by using a fog machine, and about thunderstorms by using a Van de Graaff generator.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.