Warmer temperatures on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: With continuing warm temperatures and the last of the showers dwindling down this afternoon, nicer and more tranquil conditions are on the way for the region. Highs today will finally reach above average and back in the upper 60’s and 70’s with lows in the 40’s. Expect sunny skies and mostly clear conditions for today and the rest of the week as well.

Surface winds have detached from the stronger flow caused by the abnormally strong upper-level jet that has caused the very windy conditions for the past couple of days will help taper winds off through this evening. High Wind Warnings will still be in place through this afternoon, highlighting wind gusts up to 75 mph, though the higher wind gusts will mainly be along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains.

Light showers will still be possible along Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-line through this afternoon but will taper off, leaving warm and dry conditions for the rest of the week and onto the weekend. Upper-level ridging builds back in helping to promote above average temperatures back into the 80’s for the latter half of the week. The next chance of showers in North Central Montana will likely be on Sunday as a weak disturbance enters the area bringing more widespread precipitation and chances of thunderstorms. Temperatures look to continue in the 80’s next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and breezy then clear. Highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 50 mph then gradually decreasing.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in 80’s.