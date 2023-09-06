Warmer temperatures and drier days for the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Despite a cooler and rainy Labor Day holiday, Tuesday began on the brighter side. Sunny to mostly sunny skies graced the forecast throughout the region with a first look at warming temperatures. Today, those temperatures heated up into the 70’s with an overnight low into the 50’s. That warming trend continues into the next couple of days as well with daily high temperatures into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Drier conditions are also expected for the latter half of the week as well and into this upcoming weekend.

MTN News

While warm and sunny days are in the forecast, the main concern today and the first half of Wednesday will be hazy conditions. An Air Quality alert is in effect for North, Central, and Eastern MT until 1 pm on Wednesday. Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to pool into the treasure state, creating smoky skies and reduced visibility at times. Closer to Wednesday evening with the assist of a progressive SW flow, much of the smoke and haze is expected to thin and push Eastward out of the state.

MTN News

MTN News

The upper-level low responsible for Monday’s rainfall events and cooler temperatures exits Eastward with some lingering isolated showers over the Central portion of the state this evening. Most of the activity tonight however will be over higher elevations in mountainous areas. Following the low is a weak upper-level ridge which will help settle down conditions rebound temperatures back to around average for this time of year. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week this week.

MTN News

MTN News

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 50’s and 8 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. Sunny then mostly cloudy, highs in 70’s to 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s to 80’s and lows in upper 40’s to 50’s. 5 to 9 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s to 80’s and lows in upper 40’s to 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers. Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s to 80’s and lows in upper 40’s to 50’s.

SUNDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 80’s.

