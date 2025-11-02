Windy conditions through Sunday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Due to warm air advection, today’s high temperatures were above average for most locations (some locations exceeding record highs), with high temperatures seen in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. There was some mountain peak snow and mountain pass rain/snow this afternoon, but mostly dry conditions are expected tonight. Expect low temperatures in the 30s and 40s with windy conditions.

Strong mid and upper-level winds across the region is thanks to an upper-level ridge that has flattened. The flat ridge will remain over the area tomorrow afternoon with continued strong winds. This combined with a cold front; the strongest winds will be overnight tonight. A High Wind Warning will be in effect through 5 pm Sunday evening for most Central and North Central locations.

Sunday, expect windy conditions, partly sunny to sunny skies, and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Wind gusts are likely to reach as high as 65-70 mph. The upper-level ridge will temporarily flatten, pushing temperatures up to 20 degrees cooler for some locations.

On Monday an upper-level ridge will build back over the region, bringing back seasonal averages temperatures with mostly dry weather. Early Tuesday morning, a shortwave will bring precipitation chances primarily to the mountains. Temperatures are expected to warm with more dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds return Thursday and Friday as two shortwave troughs move through, also bringing precipitation chances to the area.

