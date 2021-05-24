Windy and Warmer With Some Scattered Rain Showers Around Today

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies today with some scattered valley rain and mountain snow/rain showers around as an upper level storm system works its way through our area. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 12pm today for locations in central Montana that have an elevation above 5500 feet as a couple inches of new snow accumulation is expected. The temperatures today are also going to be warmer than they were over the weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s. It is also going to be windy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some more scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around tonight as this upper level storm system lingers around our area. The wind is also going to weaken tonight as sustained wind speeds before midnight are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and sustained wind speeds after midnight are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around as this upper level storm system leaves our area and as another storm system begins to approach our area. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to continue to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

Rain showers are then likely on Wednesday as a storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler on Wednesday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on Thursday are also going to be a lot warmer than they are going to be over the next few days as highs are going to be in the low 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are then going to have a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday as another storm system begins to approach our area. Saturday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as this storm system leaves our area and as high pressure begins to work its way into our area. Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as this area of high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures over these three days are also going to be a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.