WEATHER DISCUSSION: Saturday saw mostly sunny skies and breezy to gusty winds across the region. High temperatures ranged in the upper-20s to low-40s with the coldest high temperatures in Northeastern portions in the teens. Westerly flow aloft continues to stream in moisture, bringing snow mainly for the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain through tonight.

Winds settle as chilly but above average temperatures move in

Heading into Sunday and Monday, the upper- level pattern shifts to southwest flow aloft. Expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Some Northeastern locations will see high temperatures in the upper-20s. Winds will remain on the lighter side, 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

The next round of mountain snow/rain and snow mix for lower elevations comes from the west. Most impacts from snow will mainly stay in the higher terrain. There is a slight chance for light freezing along the Hi- line Monday morning due to lifting precipitation.

Tuesday`s precipitation will generally stay in Southwest MT. Another system is expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Arctic air will periodically push south from Canada into the North Central MT plains throughout the week. Breezy winds return during the second half of next week as well.

