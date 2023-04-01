Wind, rain/snow showers, and possible thunderstorms to begin April

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for most of north-central Montana from 6pm Saturday/12am Sunday until 12pm/6pm Sunday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier National Park area from 12am/6am Saturday until 6am/9am Sunday. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected below pass level, and 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is expected at and above pass level.

It is going to be breezy in portions of central and north-central Montana tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are then going to have gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be very windy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, the wind is going to be coming out of the southwest tomorrow and the west on Sunday.

For tonight, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. For tomorrow, rain and snow is likely during the afternoon/evening around the Helena area, and there are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around during the afternoon/evening in north-central Montana as a cold front passes through our area.

Some snow squalls and thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow afternoon/evening with the passage of the cold front. There are then going to be a few scattered snow and rain showers around on Sunday, especially along the Hi-Line, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend.

We are going to have pleasant temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. It is then going to be cooler on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

On Monday and Tuesday, there are going to be a few scattered snow showers around as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s. There is also going to be a small northerly breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

The temperatures are then going to warm back up for the middle and end of next week as highs on Wednesday are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s; highs on Thursday are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s; and highs on Friday are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.