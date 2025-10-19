WEATHER DISCUSSION: High temperatures today were near normal with breezy but less windy conditions compared to what was seen Friday. Tonight, expect low temperatures in the 30s and 40s, mountain snow, and chances of precipitation.

Widespread winds ahead

By this evening, winds increase along and west of the I-15 corridor, especially near the Rocky Mountain Front. Precipitation chances will also increase through the overnight hours including some low elevation rain between and around Great Falls and Havre, and mountain snow around Glacier National Park and East Glacier locations. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for those locations from midnight tonight through noon Sunday.

Precipitation chances peak Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening as a Pacific front and upper-level trough move overhead, though mainly across Southwest through North Central Montana. Winds will also increase across the region during the day on Sunday, especially over the plains of Central and North Central Montana. Wind gusts could gust as high as 75 mph tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, prompting High Wind Warnings in those areas. Highs will warm thanks to these downsloping winds, with most locations running above normal on Sunday. Expect high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Breezy conditions hang around through most of next week with periods of mountain precipitation and above to well above normal temperatures that will return to the 60s for most locations.

