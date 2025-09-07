WEATHER DISCUSSION: Other than some continued hazy skies, conditions were mainly mild for North Central and Central Montana today. High temperatures were seen in the mid to upper-70s and low to mid-80s today with mostly sunny skies. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies, widespread haze mainly for areas west of the I-15 corridor, and low temperatures in the low to upper-40s and low to mid-50s. Expect 5 to 10 mph winds tonight with gusts up to 20 mph.

Widespread hazy conditions ahead

For Sunday, temperatures trend a bit warmer, expected in the upper-70s and low to mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. High amplitude upper-level ridging will begin to weaken and shift eastward through the remainder of the weekend.

As a trough inches closer, showers and thunderstorms will increase, this mainly beginning tomorrow.

As the upper-level flow shifts from NW to SW, that haze and smoke will have a chance to push more widespread, hitting more portions of Central and Eastern MT tomorrow and Monday.

Next week, expect several days of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across most if not all of the region.

While Monday does look to feature a bit of a lull in the increase in coverage, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons look to feature the best combination of instability and shear for now. Temperatures begin to cool mid to late next week, back into the 70s and 60s by next weekend.

