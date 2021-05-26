Wet and Cool Today

Rain is likely this morning, and then there are going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening as an upper level storm system works its way through our area. New rainfall amounts of a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch are expected during the day today in most locations, although some locations may receive up to a half an inch of rainfall during the day today. We are also going to have cloudy skies for most of today, but there will be some sunshine around this evening. It is also going to be cool today as temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s for most of the day.

For tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight, as this storm system leaves our area. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around tonight, especially in central Montana. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s.

Partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected tomorrow as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around tomorrow morning, especially in central Montana. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be a lot warmer than they are going to be today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s.

We are then going to have a chance to see a few rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday as another storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to be cooler on Friday than they are going to be tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the low 60s. It is also going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

High pressure is then going to provide us with some awesome weather this weekend and early next week as we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot between Saturday and Tuesday as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid 60s; highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s; highs on Monday are going to be in the mid 70s; and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s.