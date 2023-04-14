Warming up and drying out over the next few days

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central Montana until 12am Friday and for portions of northeastern Montana until 12pm Friday. Up to 2 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for portions of central/north-central Montana until 12am Friday and for portions of northeastern Montana until 12pm Friday. Up to 4 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Poplar River near Poplar until 3:45am Saturday; for the Milk River near Dodson until 6pm Tuesday; for Big Sandy Creek near Havre until further notice; for the Milk River in Blaine County until further notice; for Beaver Creek near Hinsdale until further notice; and for the Milk River from around the Saco area to around the Nashua area until further notice. Flooding is currently occurring in these areas.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the Milk River near Malta until further notice. Flooding is possible in this area.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for most of the Hi-Line east of I-15 and part of Meagher County until 6pm Friday. Some flooding is currently occurring in these areas.

Flooding will continue to be an issue along the Hi-Line and in portions of central Montana for the next several days as the new snow that we received today and last night is going to melt off into the rivers/creeks/streams that are already running higher than usual. If there is water on the roadways, make sure you turn around and don’t drown.

Snow/rain will gradually taper off from west to east as the night goes on. In locations that see some additional snow tonight, new snow accumulation of a coating to a couple inches is possible. The skies will also clear some tonight, which means that some fog may develop in portions of central and north-central Montana. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and mid to upper teens, and with the temperatures dropping below freezing, that means any moisture on the roadways is going to freeze, so please use caution when driving.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be a little warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

We are then going to have beautiful weather this weekend as we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Saturday and partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday, and the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around this weekend, especially on Sunday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be areas of rain and snow around on Tuesday as a storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s on Monday, and the 40s and low 50s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more rain and snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to be cool and breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.