Warming Temperatures With Record Heat Possible Early Next Week

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight and decreasing clouds tomorrow as a disturbance passes by our area to the northwest. A few isolated rain showers are also possible late tonight and tomorrow morning, generally in locations north and west of Great Falls. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s, and it is going to be mild/warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in central Montana and the mid to upper 80s in eastern Montana. The wind is also going to be on the lighter side tonight and tomorrow morning, but it is going to be breezy tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies are then expected from Sunday through next Friday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Most locations are also going to be dry during these six days, although a couple isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon/evening and Monday afternoon/evening. It is also going to be very warm on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s, and it is going to be very hot on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Some locations may also set a new record high temperature on Monday and/or Tuesday.

The temperatures are then going to cool down some for the middle and end of next week as highs are going to be back in the low to mid 80s. It is also going to be a little breezy on Tuesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be windy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are also possible next week since it is going to be hot, dry, and breezy/windy at times.