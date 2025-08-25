WEATHER DISCUSSION: It was another day of average temperatures in the upper-70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds were on the lighter side around 5 to 10 mph with gusts reaching around 20 mph at times, and the same will be expected for tonight. Low temperatures are expected in the mid to upper-40s and low 50s with mostly clear skies across the region.

Warming temperatures and mainly dry conditions ahead

Over the next few days upper-level ridging remains in control though moving east, enough to allow monsoonal moisture to make its way into southern Montana. While there will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms expected across Southwest Montana, most of Central and North Central MT will remain dry through mid-next week.

Wildfire smoke will continue to impact locations and valleys in Southwestern and Western MT that surround active fires, resulting in periods of reduced air quality.

For Monday, expect high temperatures in the low to upper-80s with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Other than the possible haze, conditions look to be dry for the region. Winds remain around 5 to 10 mph with gusts possibly around 20 mph at times.

Shower and thunderstorm coverage will become more widespread Wednesday through Friday with additional moisture allowing for wetter thunderstorms and heavy downpours across Southwest Montana into portions of Central Montana. It’s still unclear at this time how for north these showers will make it, but locations south of Hwy 200 are likely to see at least some rain over the next week.

