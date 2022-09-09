Warming back up this weekend

A frost and/or freeze is possible in many locations tonight, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have. In many locations, lows tonight are going to be in the 30s, and in some locations, lows tonight are going to be in the 20s. A few locations may also set a new record low temperature tonight. We are also going to have mainly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have gorgeous weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, good air quality, little wind, and comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s. This is definitely the day to be outdoors this weekend!

On Sunday, the weather is still going to be pretty nice, but it is going to be warmer as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s, and the smoke is going to increase as we go throughout the day, which means that the air quality will gradually get worse as the day goes on. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the southwest. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies on Sunday.

On Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. The temperatures are also going to cool down a little bit over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s on Monday and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday. It is also likely going to be hazy/smoky on these two days.

There are then going to be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around Wednesday afternoon/evening, and there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Kay pass through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms on Friday, generally in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Wednesday; mostly cloudy skies on Thursday; and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday.

There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and on Wednesday, the wind is going to be coming out of the northwest, while on Friday, the wind is going to be coming out of the west. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s.