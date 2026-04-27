It was a cold weekend as highs were only in the 30s and low to mid 40s and it was cold this morning as lows were in the teens and 20s. Havre actually set a new record low temperature this morning with a low of 15°, which broke the old record low of 16° for this date set back in 1907 and 1961. Although it was still a bit chilly today, it was warmer than it was over the weekend as highs were in the 40s and low 50s.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Warmer with some scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday

It is going to be partly cloudy to mostly clear and mostly dry tonight, just a few isolated rain/snow showers around, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow, the cloud cover will increase as the day goes on and there will be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible later on tomorrow. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations.

The weather on Wednesday will be very similar to tomorrow’s weather. On Wednesday, it is going to be partly cloudy and there are going to be a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, especially during the PM hours and especially in the higher terrain. It is also going to be a little breezy again on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s and low 60s in most spots.

Beautiful weather is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On these two days, it is going to be mostly sunny and dry. The temperatures will also continue to warm up over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s on Thursday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday. There will be little to no wind around on Thursday and it will be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

A disturbance will pass through Montana this weekend, so it will be cloudier (partly to mostly cloudy skies) and a little bit cooler as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s on Saturday and the 60s and low 70s on Sunday. There will also be a few scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Saturday and some isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Sunday, but overall, not a lot of precipitation is expected with this disturbance. The wind also won’t be too strong this weekend, but it will be a little breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday will feature nice weather as it is going to be partly cloudy, mainly dry, and mild as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on Monday.