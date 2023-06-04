Warmer days and sunny skies ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Flood advisories and warnings persevered through today, affecting most of the Hi-line and Northeast Montana. Excessive rainfall is at fault, causing concern for waterways to flood and streams to rise. The Flood Advisory and Flood Warning will, so far, be in effect until 10 am on Sunday while the Flood Watch will be in effect through the night.

Friday was met with widespread precipitation across much of the state, with severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in eastern portions of the state. Saturday didn’t receive the same amount of moisture, but the widespread precipitation still lingered. Throughout the night, the precipitation will gradually diminish throughout the night.

Conditions will improve on Sunday with warmer temperatures up into the 70’s, mostly sunny skies, and calmer winds. A chance for scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are still expected, but the temperatures will remain above average there on out. Next week, there will be daily chances for precipitation and storms but the temperature will remain in the 70’s, giving the area typical June conditions.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and possible thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, lows in 50’s with 5-10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and 5-7 mph winds.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s and 3-8 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in the 70’s with 10-14 mph winds and gusts up to 21 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs in the 70’s.

THURSDAY: Showers and possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

FRIDAY: Showers and possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

