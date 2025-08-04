Warm temperatures to start the week, then a bit cooler

Brianna Juneau has the forecast details - watch:

Weather Forecast (August 3, 2025)

On Monday, expect continued slightly below-average temperatures in the upper-70s and low to upper-80s. The upper-level ridge remains, though another strong and quick- moving shortwave will move through Southwest to North-central Montana, bringing more showers and thunderstorms to the area in the afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms will be strong to severe with the greatest risk for strong wind gusts. The storms look to begin in Southwestern Montana in the early afternoon, spreading northeastward to the Hi-Line by the evening. Storms could linger early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, another round of showers and thunderstorms primarily to North-central Montana is expected. On Wednesday, there will be a brief period of mainly dry conditions before a cold front on Thursday brings more showers and thunderstorms to the area that will continue through to the weekend along with temperatures dipping well below-average primarily in the 70s.