Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warm temperatures and increasing precipitation

Posted

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunday saw a warm and mainly dry day, with high temperatures seen in the low to upper-70s and the low to upper-80s. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with areas of smoke mainly in central locations, with low temperatures in the low to upper-40s and low-50s. 5 to 10 mph winds for most with gusts around 20-30 mph in northeastern areas are expected.

WATCH THE FORECAST VIDEO:

Warm temperatures and increasing precipitation

The upper-level ridge that had been in control of the region through previous days kept most of the area dry and warm today. However, increasing moisture ahead of a low-pressure system pushing east will produce some isolated showers and thunderstorms later this evening, though mainly in SW portions of the state.

For Monday, more influence under the low-pressure system, and an upper-level trough will increase coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Best chances for precipitation will be along the Continental Divide, but there will be some isolated showers/thunderstorms across the plains. Otherwise, expect one more warm day of upper-70 and low to upper-80-degree temperatures tomorrow with sunny/mostly sunny skies and 5 to 10 mph winds, gusts up to 20 mph.
Tuesday, a cold front passing through will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms along with an increase in winds. This and combined with an upper-level trough will continue to bring sporadic chances for precipitation throughout the rest of the week. This will also mark the start of a cooler forecast period as the upper-level trough brings in cooler air to for more fall-like temperatures. Temperatures will dip into the 60s and 50s by next weekend.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader