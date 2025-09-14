Warm temperatures and evening showers and thunderstorms

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Mostly sunny skies and average/above average temperatures started off the weekend. High temperatures were seen in the 70s and low 80s through North Central Montana today. Tonight, low temperatures are expected in the upper-40s and low to mid-50s with partly cloudy skies and 5 to 10 mph winds.

Expect scattered shower and thunderstorm coverage this evening. While severe thunderstorms are not expected through this time frame, sufficient instability supports the potential for gusty/erratic winds and brief periods of heavy rainfall beneath the strongest storms.

Dry conditions are largely expected on Sunday, especially through the morning and early afternoon hours. High temperatures tomorrow are expected in the 70s and 80s, with sunny/mostly sunny skies.

Into the evening and overnight hours, coverage of showers and thunderstorms increase. These precipitation chances will continue through the day on Monday as a series of weak cold fronts bring temperatures down to the "coolest" conditions of the week ahead.

Longwave troughing with embedded waves slides east over the Northern Rockies, remaining through the first half of the upcoming work week. This pattern will maintain daily chances for showers and thunderstorms across Southwest through North Central Montana through Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures look to run near to above normal.

Temperatures rebound back into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday through next weekend. Upper-level ridging amplifies and builds east on Wednesday and remains through next weekend. Near to slightly above normal temperatures will be expected along with additional chances for precipitation occurring across most locations.

