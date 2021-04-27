Warm/Dry Weather This Week

The next several days look to be fairly quiet with warm air and dry conditions prevailing. Winds will return to the forecast on Wednesday and likely stick around through the weekend. Friday will be the windiest day with gusts near 40 mph.

Fire weather will also be elevated this week with warm, dry conditions, but we'll keep a close eye on that, especially Friday. Another system works its way into the region by Sunday and Monday, which will give way to cooler air and a chance at some rain and mountain snow.

Drought continues to be a concern across the area and the lack of moisture this week, plus the warm weather, won't help that overall situation. Again, the next best chance of precipitation is at least a week out, but we'll continue to monitor this and hopefully we can get some relief, especially for those areas under severe to extreme drought.