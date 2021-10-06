Warm Again on Wednesday, Then a Lot Cooler on Thursday

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated rain showers around, mainly after 3am and generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. We are also going to continue to have hazy/smoky skies tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy (and hazy) skies with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15, as one disturbance leaves our area and as another disturbance begins to pass through our area. There are then going to be some more scattered rain showers around on Thursday and Friday, especially in locations east of I-15, as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. Now even though there are going to be some showers around over the next few days, not everyone is going to see this precipitation, and no day is expected to be a washout. We are also going to continue to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday.

It is also going to be warm again tomorrow, although it is going to be slightly cooler than it was today, as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. It is then going to be a lot cooler on Thursday and Friday as highs are only going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mainly sunny skies with a slight chance of AM rain showers on Saturday, and mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of PM valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Sunday as high pressure is briefly going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to continue to have cool temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy this weekend, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

An upper-level trough is then going to bring some more moisture and even cooler air to our area for the beginning of next week. On Monday, highs are only going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in most locations, and on Tuesday, highs are only going to be in the low to mid 40s in most locations. There are also going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday in both the lower and higher elevations. A mix of snow and rain is then likely on Tuesday in the lower elevations, while all snow is expected on Tuesday in the higher elevations.