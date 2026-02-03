There are going to be a few rain and snow showers around this evening and tonight, generally in the mountains, as a weak disturbance works its way through the state. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected tonight, with the wind gradually weakening as the night goes on. Gusts over 50 mph will be possible during the first half of the night. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy in some areas tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Lows tonight will be in the 30s in most locations (20s in northeastern Montana). Some fog may also develop tonight in northeastern Montana.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Unseasonably warm temperatures this week

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry, just a few lingering snow showers in the mountains during the morning. It will be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in north-central Montana east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected Wednesday through Friday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. Highs on these three days are going to be in the 50s and 60s in most locations, and a few spots may even top out in the low 70s, especially on Thursday. Multiple new record high temperatures will be set during this three day stretch, and a couple locations, including Great Falls, may even set a new all time record high temperature for the month of February during this warm stretch.

No surprise this warmth will be accompanied by some wind, but overall, the wind really won’t be too bad, especially on Thursday and Friday. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected on Wednesday as gusts over 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy on Wednesday as gusts up to 40 mph are possible. The wind will then weaken some for Thursday and Friday. On these two days, it is just going to be a bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Dry conditions are also expected Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy; Thursday will be sunny; and Friday will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will be another nice day as the upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. On Saturday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny, dry, and warm as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

The ridge will break down Sunday and Monday as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area. The temperatures will cool down over these two days, but will continue to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s on Sunday and the 40s and low 50s on Sunday. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

This trough will also bring some moisture with it. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered lower elevation rain and mountain snow showers, generally in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front. There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around Helena on Monday, while there will be some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana. It is also going to be mostly cloudy on Monday.