Thursday: Gusty winds and a chance of PM showers/storms

We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, and then there is just going to be a light breeze around overnight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have a chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening in locations east of I-15 as a cold front begins to pass through our area. We are also going to have increasing clouds tomorrow. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tomorrow night with a chance to see some more rain showers and thunderstorms in locations east of I-15, especially before midnight, as this cold front departs our area. A few of the thunderstorms that we see tomorrow and tomorrow night may also be severe with damaging wind gusts and/or large hail. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small to medium-sized hail, and/or frequent lightning are also possible with any thunderstorms that do develop tomorrow and tomorrow night.

We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 45 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be mild/warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the mid 70s, with most locations topping out in the 60s. We are also going to have gusty winds around again on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Saturday as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have below average temperatures again on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Saturday, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have fantastic weather on Sunday and Monday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and not much wind as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 15 mph. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Sunday, and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Monday.

Some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible Tuesday afternoon/evening and Wednesday afternoon/evening. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s.