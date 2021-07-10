Sunny, Hazy, and Hot This Weekend

Due to wildfires burning locally, and due to wildfires burning in other states throughout the western U.S., hazy/smoky skies are expected for the foreseeable future here in central Montana. South-central Montana (including Helena) and western Montana appear to take the brunt of the smoke over the next couple of days. With this haze/smoke in the air, it is possible that the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups at times, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors over the next few days. High fire danger is also expected for the foreseeable future as all of Montana is at least abnormally dry right now, so please do your part in making sure that we do not have any new human-caused wildfires here in Big Sky Country.

There are going to be a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening, but most of this precipitation should be out of our area by sunset. We are then going to have mostly clear skies and mostly dry conditions for the rest of the night. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s.

For tomorrow and Sunday, lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are expected as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very hot this weekend as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 90s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. There is also an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for locations around Fort Peck Lake from 12pm until 9pm on Sunday due to these hot conditions. Breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance passes by our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these three days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s, and highs on Thursday and Friday are going to be in the low to mid 90s.