Sunnier and drier on Saturday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 12pm Saturday for the Beartooth foothills.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of southwestern Montana until 11pm Friday and for some of the foothills and mountains in south-central Montana until 12pm Saturday.

There are going to be areas of freezing fog around tonight and tomorrow, especially in north-central Montana, and some of this fog is going to be dense. Outside of the fog, we are going to have decreasing clouds tonight and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow. A few isolated snow showers are also possible early tonight as a disturbance leaves our area.

It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens. Highs tomorrow are then going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. The wind is also going to start to pick up later tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front. Gusty winds are then expected tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Blowing snow will also be an issue in some areas tomorrow due to this wind.

There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Sunday and Monday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday. Gusty winds are also expected on these two days along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on these two days in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered snow around as Monday’s disturbance leaves our area and as another disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be areas of light to moderate snow around on Wednesday and Thursday as a couple stronger disturbances pass through our area, and some of this snow may linger into Friday. It is still too far out to talk about exact snow amounts, but over 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in at least portions of the plains from Tuesday through Friday. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Friday, and mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperatures are also going to gradually get cooler as we go through the middle and end of next week. On Tuesday, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Highs are then going to be in the upper teens and low to mid 20s on Wednesday; the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s on Thursday; and the teens and low 20s on Friday. Subzero low temperatures are also going to be possible in some areas beginning as early as Wednesday night. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.