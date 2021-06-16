Much More Comfortable Temperatures for the Rest of the Work Week

High pressure is going to provide us with lots of sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of the work week. The temperatures for the rest of the work week are also going to be a lot more comfortable than the temperatures were the past two days as highs are generally going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. These high temperatures are still above average for this time of year, but they are closer to average than the high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday were. The low temperatures tonight and tomorrow night are going to be near average for this time of year as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

In terms of the wind, it is going to be a little breezy today in south-central Montana (including Helena) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and it is going to windy everywhere else today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. The strongest wind during the day today is going to be along the Hi-Line and in eastern Montana. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 8pm today for Fort Peck Lake, and there is a Red Flag Warning in effect until midnight tonight for northeastern Montana as critical fire weather conditions are currently occurring. The wind is then going to be on the lighter side tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. It is then going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The strongest wind tomorrow is going to be in eastern Montana.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the evening as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday as this storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some from Saturday to Sunday as highs on Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 80s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s. It is also going to be breezy from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the 80s.