Spring-like weather to begin winter

We are going to have mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in some locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow and Friday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild tomorrow and Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on these two days in some areas (especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and around the Great Falls area) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered areas of precipitation around on Saturday as a cold front works its way through our area. Precipitation will start out as rain in many lower elevation locations, but this rain will transition over to snow as colder air moves into the state. Light snow accumulations (a coating to a couple inches) are also possible in locations that see some of this snow. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday.

It is also going to be colder on Saturday than it is going to be tomorrow and Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this is going to be a cold wind as it is going to be coming out of the west-northwest.

On Sunday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Christmas Day with a slight chance of snow showers as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday and partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s on Tuesday and the 40s and low 50s on Wednesday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.