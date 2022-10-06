Spectacular fall weather continues through the weekend

It is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line. There are also going to be areas of frost around tonight, especially along the Hi-Line, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive plants that you may have. We are also going to have mostly to mainly clear skies tonight with some patchy areas of fog around after midnight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations.

We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions this weekend and on Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. This weekend, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Highs are then going to be in the 70s on Monday. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

For Tuesday, the models have done a complete 180, so now it is not looking as cold or as wet as previously thought. This also means that chance to see snow in the lower elevations has all but disappeared.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler on Tuesday than it is going to be on Monday as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the northwest.

We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper-level ridge is once again going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up over these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the 60s.