Some Scattered Showers Around For Your Tuesday

There are going to be some scattered rain showers around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow afternoon and evening as the sunshine we see throughout the day will help to destabilize the atmosphere. Wednesday will be drier than tomorrow will be, but there will still be some lingering rain showers around, especially in the northeastern part of the state. Between this evening and Wednesday evening, not a ton of rain is expected, but we could pick up a couple hundredths of an inch to two tenths of an inch of rainfall in locations that do see some of this rain. The temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 20 and 30 mph.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday as high pressure is going to briefly be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be a lot warmer on Thursday than they are going to be over the next few days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s.

Heading into Friday and this weekend, a moist storm system is going to park itself over our area, and this storm system is going to provide us with numerous showers, cooler temperatures, and breezy conditions. For Friday, there are going to be some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, and highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s. For this weekend, there are going to be scattered showers around, and these showers are primarily going to be in the form of snow in the mountains and rain in the valleys. However, the temperatures are going to be cold enough this weekend (highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, and lows in the low to mid 30s) that snow in the lower elevations is definitely a possibility. Now it is too far out to determine exact snowfall and rainfall amounts, but several inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains from Friday through Sunday, and half an inch to an inch of liquid precipitation is possible in the valleys from Friday through Sunday. It is also going to be breezy over these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 20 and 30 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more rain and snow showers on Monday of next week. It is also going to continue to be cool on Monday as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 50s.