Some Scattered Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Around Tonight Through Thursday

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight, as a disturbance works its way through our area. There are then going to be some more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance begins to pass through our area. More scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are then in the forecast for tomorrow night and Thursday as an upper level trough works its way through our area.

Click here for live, interactive radar

With any thunderstorms that do develop over the next few days, heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning are going to be the main hazards. Some of the thunderstorms over the next few days may also be severe with damaging winds and large hail. A couple isolated tornadoes are also possible over the next couple of days. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies from tonight through Thursday.

The high temperatures tomorrow are going to range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s. It is then going to be a lot cooler on Thursday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s. The lows tonight and tomorrow night are going to be on the cool side as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s. It is also going to be breezy Thursday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Friday as this upper level trough leaves our area and as an upper level ridge works its way into our area. The temperatures are also going to rebound some on Friday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies are then expected this weekend and early next week as this upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Most locations are also going to be dry this weekend and early next week, although a couple isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible each day. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot this weekend and early next week as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s; highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s; and highs on Monday and Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 90s.