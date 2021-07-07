Some Scattered Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Around Early Tonight and Tomorrow

There are going to be a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight, mainly in locations north and east of Great Falls, as a disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow, generally during the afternoon and evening, in all of Montana as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. Some of the thunderstorms that we see this evening/tonight and tomorrow may be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. Although highly unlikely, an isolated tornado is also possible. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall are also expected with both severe and non-severe thunderstorms that do develop this evening/tonight and tomorrow. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight, and increasing clouds tomorrow.

On Thursday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as we are going to be in between disturbances. There are then going to be some more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday as yet another disturbance passes through our area.

It is also going to be hot tomorrow and Thursday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to be a bit cooler on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid 80s. Low temperatures for the next few nights are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

In terms of the wind, there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow and Friday, generally during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph. On Thursday, it is going to be breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, mostly sunny to sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are expected as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot this weekend as high temperatures are going to be in the 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday, especially in eastern Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday and Tuesday of next week as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies on these two days. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be cooler than the temperatures this weekend are going to be as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s. It is also going to be breezy on Monday in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.