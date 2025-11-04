There are going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tonight and tomorrow, especially between midnight and noon, as a disturbance passes through our area. A few lower elevation locations, especially west of I-15, may also see some snow fly, although little to no accumulation is expected. In the mountains, a few inches of snow is possible, with up to a half foot possible in Glacier National Park. Most mountain passes will remain just wet, but Marias Pass may be slick tonight and tomorrow morning, so please use caution when driving if your travels take you over that pass.

We are also going to have overcast skies tonight and partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and low 40s, and highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a breeze in/around the higher elevations in central Montana and across part of the plains east of I-15 tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Some scattered rain and mountain snow showers through Tuesday

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the morning and evening. It is also going to be warmer on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 50s in most spots, and it will be a bit breezy in/around the higher terrain in central Montana and in some areas east of I-15 in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The wind will increase Wednesday night, with widespread gusty to strong winds expected Thursday and Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s in most spots. On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Friday, generally in central Montana, in the mountains, and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday.

This weekend will feature decent weather as high pressure will be in control of our weather. We are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Sunday. It is also going to be cool this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s, which is near to a little bit below average for this time of year. There is also going to be less wind around this weekend, although it will still be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.