Some light snow around Thursday night and Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Montana until 5am Friday; for western Montana until 11am Friday; for portions of southwestern Montana until 11pm Friday; and for portions of south-central Montana from 12pm/3pm Friday until 12pm Saturday.

There are going to be areas of primarily light snow around tonight and tomorrow, especially between midnight tonight and noon tomorrow, as a disturbance passes through our area. Light snow accumulations of a coating to 2 or 3 inches are possible by tomorrow evening throughout much of north-central and central Montana. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight and tomorrow.

Lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations. Highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, there are likely going to be areas of fog around during the morning, and some of this fog may be dense. Outside of the fog, we are going to have nice weather on Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a chance to see a few snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening as another disturbance impacts our area.

The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s on Saturday, and the 30s and upper 20s on Sunday. It is also going to be gusty this weekend along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy this weekend in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, there are going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around as another disturbance passes through our area. A few more scattered snow showers are then possible on Tuesday. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Highs on these two days are also going to be in the 30s and upper 20s in most locations.

There are then going to be areas of snow around on Valentine’s Day (Wednesday) and Thursday as a couple stronger disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be cooler on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s in most locations.