Snowy, cold, and breezy, and then a warm-up

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Colder air pushed into the state last night, making for a below-average Sunday with temperatures that peaked in the mid to upper-30s to the mid-50s. Expect another cold night tonight with cloudy skies, snow accumulation, and low temperatures in the low to upper-20s and low-30s. Expect 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph.

An upper level ridge moved over the region this afternoon, though temperatures remained below average. This evening, a cold front situated across Central Montana combined with low-level easterly flow will allow for another round of snowfall, primarily effecting North Central and Central Montana through noon tomorrow on Monday.

Across most of the plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front (including the Helena Valley) and along the US Highway 87/Montana Highway 200 Corridor between Great Falls and Hobson, there is a 50 to 80% chance for 2 inches of snowfall or greater. There is greater than a 60% chance for 8 inches of snow or greater along the Rocky Mountain Front. As a result, Winter Weather Advisories (purple) and Winter Storm Warnings (pink) were issued for most of those areas through noon on Monday.

On Monday, the upper-level ridge remains over the region, allowing the area to dry out for the most part though the afternoon and evening. Snow will be likely across North Central and Central MT until 2 pm and could be heavy at times. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy/cloudy skies with highs in the upper-20s to mid-40s. Winds will be around 5 to 15 mph with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph.

Tuesday though Friday, temperatures begin to warm up across the area with mostly dry weather though daily chances of precipitation remain. On Saturday an upper-level ridge builds in over North Central, Central, and Southwestern Montana. This will allow temperatures to warm up further with mostly dry weather.

